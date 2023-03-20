Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. 738,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

