Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $98,070.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,684.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. 545,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,639 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

