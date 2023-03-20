FlatQube (QUBE) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00006895 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $7,695.17 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00355594 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.98 or 0.25845810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.02950206 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58,666.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.