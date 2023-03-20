Flare (FLR) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Flare has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $370.06 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,999,991,148 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03030796 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,595,115.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

