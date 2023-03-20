Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

FVRR opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 54.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $5,184,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3,370.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

