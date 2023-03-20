First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

