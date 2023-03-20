First National Bank of South Miami Sells 620 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Oracle were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,845. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

