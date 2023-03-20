First National Bank of South Miami Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.33. 143,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

