First National Bank of South Miami Sells 3,299 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,066,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

