First National Bank of South Miami Sells 2,694 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 146,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

