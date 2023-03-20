First National Bank of South Miami Sells 210 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.0 %

FTNT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 930,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,799. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

