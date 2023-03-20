First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,051 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,212. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.