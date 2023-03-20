First National Bank of South Miami Has $878,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in American Express were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $3.45 on Monday, reaching $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.