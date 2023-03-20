First Hawaiian Bank Sells 712 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $96.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

