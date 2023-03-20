First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,382,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,737,000 after buying an additional 811,233 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $176.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

