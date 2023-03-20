First Hawaiian Bank Has $53.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $53,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

