Firestone Capital Management Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Firestone Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,949. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.35.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
