Firestone Capital Management Acquires 76,248 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,248 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 1,573,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

