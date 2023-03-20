Financial Survey: Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% SI-BONE -57.57% -56.40% -37.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 173.86 -$3.08 million ($0.01) -54.03 SI-BONE $106.41 million 6.44 -$61.26 million ($1.79) -10.94

This table compares Invo Bioscience and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Invo Bioscience and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Invo Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

(Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

