Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

