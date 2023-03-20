Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5,955.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5,955.00 and last traded at $5,955.00, with a volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,050.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,063.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7,548.95. The firm has a market cap of $714.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $200.86 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Cuts Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $28.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

