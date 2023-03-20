Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

