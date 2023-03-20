EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.25 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EverCommerce news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,695 shares of company stock valued at $440,763. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

