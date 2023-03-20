Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

