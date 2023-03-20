Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 314,145 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 265,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

