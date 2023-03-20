Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.