Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Sells $12,458.22 in Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 6,999 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $12,458.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

ESPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 8,510,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,141,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,067,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 7,991.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

