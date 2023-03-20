ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Tops $975.75

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $975.75 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003521 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00201179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,822.40 or 0.99973178 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0103339 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $523.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.