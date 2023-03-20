EOS Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $342.84 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005027 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003906 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001204 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

