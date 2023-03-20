Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,267,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,364 shares.The stock last traded at $37.98 and had previously closed at $37.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.