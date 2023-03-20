Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.8 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $172.42 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.