Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.
About Empire State Realty OP
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.