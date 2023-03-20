ELIS (XLS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $235.04

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $25.24 million and approximately $235.04 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00032468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00201146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,500.83 or 0.99992449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12592687 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $410.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

