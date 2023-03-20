ELIS (XLS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $91.21

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and $91.21 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00031022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00197867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,964.66 or 0.99959975 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12611191 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $239.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

