Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 831.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $63,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

EW opened at $80.74 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

