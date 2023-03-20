dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $426.59 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. dYdX has a total market cap of $426.59 million and $191.19 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00009738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

dYdX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

