Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Lifted by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 11.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $70,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. 59,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

