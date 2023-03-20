Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 131,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 215,122 shares.The stock last traded at $51.39 and had previously closed at $50.45.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

