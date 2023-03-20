DeXe Price Tops $2.86 on Major Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, DeXe has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00010200 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $104.14 million and $1.66 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,980.52092348 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.89467448 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,884,825.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

