Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.50

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 138623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.43 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

