Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.50

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 138623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
