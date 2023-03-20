DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00005895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $243.95 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

