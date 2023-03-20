Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
In related news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,840 shares of company stock worth $72,207. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
