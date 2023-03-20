Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,840 shares of company stock worth $72,207. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Culp

About Culp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Culp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

