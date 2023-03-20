CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Head to Head Review

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and CTO Realty Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.58 -$97.49 million ($1.71) -3.39 CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.47 $3.16 million ($0.08) -208.56

CTO Realty Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Orion Office REIT pays out -23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTO Realty Growth pays out -1,982.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orion Office REIT and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -46.85% -9.49% -5.85% CTO Realty Growth 3.84% 0.70% 0.37%

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Orion Office REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

