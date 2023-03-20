Critical Survey: SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) versus ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A ODP 1.96% 14.92% 4.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SIGNA Sports United and ODP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. ODP has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.30%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than ODP.

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and ODP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.40 -$613.33 million N/A N/A ODP $8.49 billion 0.21 $166.00 million $3.34 13.39

ODP has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of ODP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ODP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODP has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ODP beats SIGNA Sports United on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors. The Office Depot division covers the provision of solutions through omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and an eCommerce presence. The Veyer division is the supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operation. The Varis division includes the tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.