Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions makes up 4.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $45,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,247,000 after buying an additional 841,395 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,327,000 after buying an additional 699,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 780,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 586,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after buying an additional 539,307 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.99. 102,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,873. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

