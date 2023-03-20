Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.