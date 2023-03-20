Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 2,437 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Cannae makes up 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cannae worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cannae by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. 12,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

