CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.