CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVUGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

