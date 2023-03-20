CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.