Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.38. The stock had a trading volume of 105,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

