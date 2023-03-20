Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,581,000 after buying an additional 599,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Coty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after buying an additional 1,788,998 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 27.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after buying an additional 2,264,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,742,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after buying an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

